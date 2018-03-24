The Flames fall to the San Jose Sharks 5 to 1
Evander Kane scored twice and the San Jose Sharks won their seventh straight game, beating the visiting Calgary Flames 5-1.
Kane followed up his four-goal game in Calgary a week ago with another impactful performance.
The Sharks improved to 10-2 since acquiring Kane just before the trade deadline last month. The Flames have lost four in a row, and have won just three of their last 12 games.
