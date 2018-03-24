Sports
March 24, 2018 7:54 pm

The Flames fall to the San Jose Sharks 5 to 1

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Troy Brouwer (36) shoots on goal in front of San Jose Sharks' Kevin Labanc (62) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A A

Evander Kane scored twice and the San Jose Sharks won their seventh straight game, beating the visiting Calgary Flames 5-1.

Kane followed up his four-goal game in Calgary a week ago with another impactful performance.

The Sharks improved to 10-2 since acquiring Kane just before the trade deadline last month.  The Flames have lost four in a row, and have won just three of their last 12 games.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
losing streak
Playoffs
San Jose Sharks
Standing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News