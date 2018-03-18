Calgary Flames

March 18, 2018 7:35 pm

Karlsson’s hat trick helps Vegas beat Flames 4-0

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith (41) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Also pictured are Flames' Mikael Backlund (11) and Dougie Hamilton (27) and Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56).

(AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
William Karlsson scored a natural hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Colin Miller also scored as Vegas snapped a four-game home losing streak and improved to 25-9-2 at T Mobile Arena.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made his 20th start in 21 games, made 42 saves. In getting his 48th career shutout and fourth of the season, Fleury moved into a tie with Chris Osgood for 12th all-time amongst goaltenders at 401.

Vegas improved to 3-0-0 against Calgary while outscoring the Flames 15-5. The teams meet once more, in the regular-season finale at Calgary on April 7.

Mike Smith stopped 27 shots as the Flames, one of the league’s better road teams this season, dropped to 20-11-6 away from home.

The Golden Knights opened the scoring by taking advantage of their first power-play opportunity, when Miller found the back of the net with a vicious slap shot from the point 5 1/2 minutes into the second period.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

