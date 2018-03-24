B.C. mayor wants to see changes to rules for politicians in trouble with the law

The mayor of Pitt Meadows, B.C., wants to amend the rules for local politicians who find themselves in front of a judge.

John Becker is putting forward the idea of suspending councillors or mayors who are charged with criminal offences.

“The process I’m contemplating is one that would acknowledge the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, but nonetheless, have that person put on paid leave once charged,” he said. “If convicted, and on the expiration date of the appeal period, they would be disqualified from holding office for the balance of the term.”

A qualified lawyer, Becker noted he heard the outcry from his community after former councillor David Murray was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to nine months in jail for sexual assault, which would be followed by a three-year probation period.

Becker has said it is a tricky process, but something needs to change because there is nothing in place that says a councillor has to step down if they are charged.

Speaking on The Jill Bennett Show, he noted the blueprint for this plan seems easy, but it’s not.

He has concerns about whether anyone convicted of marijuana-related offences or someone who has served their time and is rehabilitated might not be as welcome to enter the political arena because of their history.

He noted he will bring this up at the Lower Mainland Local Government Association’s annual general meeting in Whistler, which takes place from May 9-11.