Petition calls for resignation of Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault

A new petition is calling for the resignation of a Pitt Meadows city councillor who was convicted of sexual assault earlier this week.

David Murray was found guilty Wednesday of an offence dating back two decades, but remains on council and no legal mechanism exists to force him to step down.

Youth soccer coach Jamie Schwingenschloegl started the petition, which he said was born of a growing sense of outrage in the community.

“Anger, frustration, disgust… It’s appalling that this is the message that we’re potentially sending our youth and young girls — and the victims — that our leaders are going to support this behaviour, and in this case still [he can still] represent our city.”

Close to 600 people had signed the petition by Saturday afternoon, less than a day after it was created. Schwingenschloegl said he’s hoping to see 20 times as many names added, sending a clear message to council.

At least two councillors, Tracy Miyashita and Bill Dingwall, are also calling for Murray’s resignation.

Mayor John Becker has described Murray as “one of my best friends for many years,” and said he is looking over his options now that the councillor has been convicted.

That’s not good enough for Schwingenschloegl, who said the petition is giving voice to the simmering outrage he’s seeing in his community.

“I’ve been involved with girls’ soccer now for 13 years, I’ve coached these girls since a lot of them were four and five years old. And obviously, having a daughter it became personal,” he said.

“It’s sickening that he thinks it’s OK to continue.”

Schwingenschloegl said he’ll be talking with business and sports leaders to pressure the mayor to oust Murray from council.

Murray is due back in court in January to begin sentencing proceedings.

CKNW has reached out to David Murray for comment.