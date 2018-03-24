Deceased man found behind Halifax grocery store

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call that a body had been found in a wooded area behind the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive.

Police have just confirmed a deceased male was found in a wooded area behind Joseph Howe Superstore this afternoon. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/yl0YYkKOQl — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) March 24, 2018

Initially, only emergency health services responded but then police were also called to the scene, They were followed by members of the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office.

Their investigation found that the body was that of a deceased male and that the death was not suspicious in nature.