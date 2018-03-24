Joseph Howe Drive deceased body
March 24, 2018 4:43 pm
Updated: March 24, 2018 4:49 pm

Deceased man found behind Halifax grocery store

Police believe the body of a man found behind a Halifax grocery store isn't the result of foul play.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call that a body had been found in a wooded area behind the Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive.

Initially, only emergency health services responded but then police were also called to the scene, They were followed by members of the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office.

Their investigation found that the body was that of a deceased male and that the death was not suspicious in nature.

 

