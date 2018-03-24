Canada
Fire rips through apartments above Irish Embassy Pub in downtown Montreal

A rooftop view of the Bishop Street fire in downtown Montreal. Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Global News
Over 150 firefighters were called to battle a five-alarm fire on Bishop Street Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The first floor of the building houses the Irish Embassy Pub, while apartments are located on the top floors.

Danny Ciavaglia, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department, said firefighters were quick to respond.

“When they first arrived on scene, they started an interior attack,” he said. “The fire spread to the third floor of the adjacent building.”

Ciavaglia said that both buildings were evacuated and everyone made it out safely.

However, one firefighter was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Red Cross is lending assistance to 10 people who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters still at the scene of Bishop Street fire in downtown Montreal more than six hours after the fire broke out. Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Annabelle Olivier/Global News

By 11:30 a.m., the blaze was under control, but had yet to be fully extinguished.

Ciavaglia wouldn’t speculate on the cause of the fire.

“Investigators are on scene,” he said.

The extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.

“We’re still processing what has happened to our home,” the Irish Embassy Pub wrote on its Facebook page, adding its primary concern was for the well being of staff.

Emergency crews recommend avoiding the area as several streets remain closed.

 

 

