Texas man confronts school superintendent, accuses him of bullying him 35 years ago

What should have been a regular Monday night school board meeting turned dramatic after a man accused the school district superintendent of bullying him back in the 1970s when the pair were in junior high school.

Greg Barrett spoke out about his experiences with bullying at a board meeting of the Katy Independent School District in Texas, saying he had his head shoved in a urinal and that he lay on the ground while other kids kicked him.

He then made the astonishing revelation that his tormentor was none other than the school district’s current superintendent, Lance Hindt.

“Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal,” Barrett said, addressing Hindt directly.

Barrett said the bullying drove him to consider suicide, and that at one point, he stole his father’s handgun and put it in his mouth because, “at this point, I had nobody.”

After finishing his remarks, Barrett left the meeting, at which point Hindt appeared to laugh and shake his head.

Barrett told KPRC-TV that he was targeted because his name was actually Greg Gay, and that his parents later changed his last name to Barrett in the school system. He said that helped curb the bullying.

Hindt admitted to attending the same junior high school as Barrett, but categorically denied bullying him or even encountering him.

“It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago. When an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it is simply not true. I do not recall this person from my childhood,” Hindt said in a statement.

“I do not suggest that Mr. Barrett was not bullied, only that I was not part of it. Bullying is wrong. Period. It was then and it is today.”

Barrett responded to Hindt’s denials, encouraging him to “be a man and own it.”

He said that he doesn’t want Hindt to lose his job, but wants him to apologize for his actions and use his position to tackle bullying in schools.

