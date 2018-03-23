State of emergency declared in Armstrong

The City of Armstrong has declared a state of local emergency in response to flooding which is being experienced in areas of the community.

Large volumes of water are collecting in low lying areas as a result of recent heavy rains.

There are currently no road closures but the City asks residents to use caution around creeks as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

The City of Armstrong would like to remind residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue.

Residents whose homes are impacted by the flooding should call City Hall 250-546-3023.