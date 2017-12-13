After lengthy flood cleanup, Armstrong aims to prevent future disasters

While the widespread flooding around the Okanagan this year may seem like a distant memory, the destruction is still top of mind for those washed out by the flood waters.

Part of an Armstrong seniors’ residence only just recently reopened. The city is determined to take action to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

It’s been seven months since Armstrong, like much of the rest of the region, was hit by intense flooding.

In early May, Armstrong’s Willowdale Drive looked more like Willowdale Lake.

The rising flood waters forced the evacuation of an assisted living facility on the street.

The water did $500,000 worth of damage to the building. People living on the lower level were not able to return to those suites until early November, six months after the flood.

Two creeks meet in Armstrong, which is at a low point in the region, leaving the area vulnerable to flooding.

As the mayor, Chris Pieper, explained earlier this year: “the whole valley was flooded and there was nowhere for the [creek] water to go.

“Okanagan Lake was at max levels this year too so everything compounded all the way through the whole valley and it impacted everybody.”

Just as the problem was region-wide, Pieper believes the solution will also require a broad range of officials to come together. The city is pursuing creating a plan for the entire watershed.

“We want to work with all of the agencies, the ministries, private landowners, a whole bunch of municipalities,” said Pieper.

“We all have to work together to figure out how we are going to recognize the environmental assets of the creeks and protect the values of all the private landowners.”

The City of Armstrong is hoping a plan to prevent future flooding will be completed by the end of 2018.