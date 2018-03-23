Russ Wyatt getting help for alcohol and substance abuse: source

Councillor Russ Wyatt’s mysterious absence from city hall has been explained: he’s in rehab.

The longtime Transcona councillor was granted an authorized leave in January and hasn’t been heard from publicly since.

A source confirmed to Global News that Wyatt has sought treatment for alcohol and substance abuse.

After taking that leave in January, he checked into Aurora Recovery Centre near Gimli, where he remains.

Wyatt has missed three straight council meetings and a number of committee meetings while he seeks help.

He has served as councillor for the Transcona ward since 2002, and has not yet indicated whether he will seek reelection in this fall’s civic election.