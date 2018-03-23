Halifax school board, bus company apologize over storm ‘miscommunication’

The Halifax school board and the company that operates school buses for the region have issued an apology to parents after confusion led some parents to believe their children would be stranded at school during Thursday’s storm.

The apology came in a letter sent to parents of students affected by a miscommunication and is signed by Ron Heiman, director of the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB), and Crystal Truax, regional manager of Stock Transportation.

“Routes were adjusted based on the local conditions at the time,” reads the letter.

“Unfortunately, some families received a communication that their student’s route was not operating at all.”

According to the apology, the miscommunication should never have happened and is “unacceptable.”

Both the HRSB and Stock Transporation say they agree that if buses are operating every student will be transported home.

“This is our obligation and the expectation of the families we serve,” reads the apology.

“We sincerely apologize for the uncertainty and confusion experienced by families, students and schools.”

Both organizations are now reviewing their procedures around communicating route adjustments during bad weather and committed to improving their process.