Lethbridge Hurricanes ready for ‘intense’ playoff battle

After 72 regular-season games, the real test is about to begins for the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The ‘Canes open up playoffs on Friday night at the Enmax Centre when they host the Red Deer Rebels. A rivalry is mounting between the two central division foes, with this being the second straight year the two teams have met in the playoffs. Watch the video above as Matt Battochio breaks down the Hurricanes first-round playoff series.