Alberta minister calls B.C. government ‘environmental hypocrites’ over LNG tax rebate decision

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says word that the B.C. government is offering tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects doesn’t make sense.

“B.C. is, frankly, speaking out of both sides of their mouth. Today they have lost credibility, not just in the environment but on the economy,” McCuaig-Boyd said Thursday after the 2018 Alberta budget was tabled.

B.C. Premier John Horgan made the tax announcement ahead of a final investment decision on LNG Canada’s $40-billion project.

The project would include building a natural gas pipeline from northeast B.C. to a new terminal in Kitimat on the coast.

READ MORE: B.C. government promises rebates to carbon tax and PST for LNG industry

McCuaig-Boyd said the announcement is hypocritical because of the B.C. government’s opposition to expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“Let me be clear, I do support LNG and I support the B.C. government in developing their energy industry. What I don’t support is the B.C. government’s blatant hypocrisy,” she said.

“On one hand, they are willing to increase emissions in their own backyard and yet on the other they’re trying to stop our efforts here in Alberta to diversify our markets, build a pipeline under an emissions cap… They, in fact, are environmental hypocrites.

“No Canadian should take B.C.’s opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline seriously. B.C. cannot have it both ways. You can’t build your own energy and yet block your neighbours – us here in Alberta. It’s not fair, it’s not Canadian and it needs to stop.”

READ MORE: Alberta premier threatens to reduce oil shipments amid pipeline dispute with B.C.

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would triple the amount of crude flowing from Alberta to a port facility in Burnaby, B.C.

Under the new fiscal agreement, LNG projects will see relief from provincial sales taxes, subject to repayment in the form of an equivalent operational payment.

They will be subject to new greenhouse gas emission standards and pay general industrial electricity rates consistent with other industrial users in B.C. The framework will repeal an LNG income tax introduced under the B.C. Liberals.

With files from Global News.