March 23, 2018
Updated: March 23, 2018

SaskEnergy natural gas pipeline rupture caused by unreported damage

A pipeline rupture that left almost 4,500 customers without natural gas during a cold snap was caused by unreported damage: SaskEnergy.

A pipeline rupture that left almost 4,500 customers in the Melfort area without natural gas in January was caused by previously unreported damage.

SaskEnergy said the six-inch high pressure transmission pipeline between Weldon and Birch Hills had been struck with sufficient impact to leave numerous gouges and dents, eventually weakening the steel.

Officials said the damage to the pipeline happened after it was last inspected in 2015, when no corrosion or damage were found.

The damaged section failed on the morning of Jan. 10, leaving customers in St. Brieux, Kinistino, Melfort and the surrounding areas without natural gas.

Service was restored to all customers by the following evening.

It was the largest natural gas outage in SaskEnergy’s history and happened during a cold snap.

SaskEnergy said its preliminary findings released Friday have been verified by an independent laboratory which specializes in metallurgical analysis.

Officials said the incident is a reminder that all buried infrastructure needs to be clearly marked before any excavation and any contact with a natural gas line needs to be reported immediately to SaskEnergy at 1-888-700-0427.

