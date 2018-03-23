15 people, including 10 children, displaced after Queen St. basement fire

No one was injured but five adults and 10 children are looking for shelter after a basement fire on Queen Street South and Hunter Street West Friday morning.

READ MORE: Careless smoking blamed in Hamilton highrise fire

Hamilton fire crews responded to the multi-alarm blaze at around 4 a.m.

Officials believe careless cooking was the cause of the fire that burned onto the main floor where Radfan Convenience store is located. The storefront suffered significant damage after the fire burned through the basement ceiling.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The Red Cross is helping the 15 displaced tenants find shelter.