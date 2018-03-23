Canada
March 23, 2018 10:12 am

15 people, including 10 children, displaced after Queen St. basement fire

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton fire crews responded to the multi-alarm blaze at around 4 a.m. Officials believe careless cooking was the cause of the fire that burned onto the main floor where Radfan Convencience store is located. The storefront suffered significant damage after the fire burned through the basement ceiling.

Google Street View
A A

No one was injured but five adults and 10 children are looking for shelter after a basement fire on Queen Street South and Hunter Street West Friday morning.

READ MORE: Careless smoking blamed in Hamilton highrise fire

Hamilton fire crews responded to the multi-alarm blaze at around 4 a.m.

Officials believe careless cooking was the cause of the fire that burned onto the main floor where Radfan Convenience store is located. The storefront suffered significant damage after the fire burned through the basement ceiling.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The Red Cross is helping the 15 displaced tenants find shelter.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Hamilton
Hunter Street
Queen Street
radfan convenience
Red Cross

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News