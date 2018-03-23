Man fined $1,000 for Haliburton-area collision that killed Toronto paramedic, partner

Emotions were overflowing in a crowded Lindsay courtroom Thursday as the man charged in a horrific crash near Haliburton last summer was sentenced.

A judge ordered Jamie Mountney, 38, of Hastings Highlands, to pay a $1,000 fine, suspended his driver’s licence for one year and placed him on two years’ probation for his role in a crash that killed an Uxbridge couple and seriously injured two others.

Court heard that on July 15, 2017, Mountney’s Chrysler PT Cruiser crossed the centre line on Highway 118 and slammed into a westbound group of seven motorcyclists.

George Eliadis, 52, a Toronto paramedic, and his girlfriend, Shari Keyes-Williams, 42, died in the crash.

READ MORE: Driver charged in Haliburton-area collision which killed Toronto paramedic and partner

Two months later, Mountney was charged with careless driving, driving with no licence and driving without a valid permit — infractions under the Highway Traffic Act.

On Thursday, Courtroom 7 was too small to hold the large gathering of family and friends who attended, some waiting out in the hallway. Court heard 13 victim impact statements prior to the sentencing.

Video from the Global News library from 2003 of paramedic George Eliadis killed after weekend crash in Haliburton – https://t.co/tPo6f4vGho — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) July 18, 2017

Among them were Keyes-Williams’ parents.

“The day you took my daughter’s precious life is the day you took mine,” said Anne Ramoutar, the mother of Keyes-Williams. “To see her for the very last time lying in a casket, her body so lifeless and cold … is very cruel.”

“You took away our sunshine, there is only sadness and darkness now,” said Persad Ramoutar.

READ MORE: Toronto paramedics mourning one of their own

Colleagues of Eliadis, who served 27 years as a paramedic, remembered him as a dedicated paramedic.

“I have lost a colleague, a confidante and a very close friend,” said paramedic David Hakkaku.

During a short recess, Keyes-Williams’ parents were heard speaking to Mountenay who had sat straight ahead through most of the proceedings.

Mountenay was heard apologizing to the Ramoutars, saying he will never forgive himself and that if he could change places with the victims he would.

The Ramoutars responded, telling Mountenay to forgive himself and to move on, adding they had no ill will towards him.