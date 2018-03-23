Entertainment
P!nk ‘gutted’ as she cancels Montreal show citing illness

This March 22, 2013 file photo shows singer Pink during her "The Truth About Love" tour at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pop singer has cancelled her concert at the Bell Centre scheduled for Friday, March 23, citing illness.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fans of P!nk in Montreal, will have to wait a little longer to see the singer perform.

The pop singer took to Twitter to announce she would have to postpone her Bell Centre concert, scheduled for Friday night in Montreal, due to a flu virus.

P!nk apologized to fans, saying her family had been battling the flu for two weeks now, and promised she would be back in Montreal.

WATCH: Pop Star Confessions With P!nk

She didn’t, however, offer a tentative date for a makeup show.

Event organizer, Evenko, is asking fans to hold onto their tickets pending further notice.

 

