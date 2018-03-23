Inquest called into the death of a 20-year-old man after struggle with Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s acting chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a 20-year-old man after he was taken into police custody 13 months ago.

Taumas Justin LeBlanc was taken to hospital after he got into a brief struggle with Winnipeg police at his home on February 12th of last year and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy found cardiovascular disease was the immediate cause of death but that chronic alcoholism, an abnormal enlargement of the heart and physiological stress due to struggle with police were significant contributing conditions.

Inquests must be held in Manitoba when a person dies while in custody of police or when the chief medical examiner has reasonable grounds to believe a person died as a result of the use of force by a peace officer – but a date has not been set.

