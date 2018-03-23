Inquest Called
March 23, 2018 5:43 am

Inquest called into the death of a 20-year-old man after struggle with Winnipeg police

By The Canadian Press

Taumas Justin LeBlanc was taken to hospital after he got into a brief struggle with Winnipeg police at his home on February 12th of last year and was later pronounced dead.

File / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s acting chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a 20-year-old man after he was taken into police custody 13 months ago.

Taumas Justin LeBlanc was taken to hospital after he got into a brief struggle with Winnipeg police at his home on February 12th of last year and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy found cardiovascular disease was the immediate cause of death but that chronic alcoholism, an abnormal enlargement of the heart and physiological stress due to struggle with police were significant contributing conditions.

Inquests must be held in Manitoba when a person dies while in custody of police or when the chief medical examiner has reasonable grounds to believe a person died as a result of the use of force by a peace officer – but a date has not been set.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
abnormal enlargement of the heart
chronic alcoholism
Inquest Called
Manitoba's acting chief medical examiner
physiological stress
Taumas Justin LeBlanc
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News