Community supports family of Calgary boy who drowned in Florida

Residents of a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are rallying around the family of a three-year-old boy who drowned while on vacation in Florida.

Noah Catto drowned last weekend in a pool while on a family holiday in Orlando. First Alliance Church pastor Brad Young, who has known the family for years, said the family was in Florida celebrating their daughter’s first birthday.

“And then tragedy struck,” he said.

Residents in the family’s neighbourhood have since come together to show their support during the devastating time. Blue ribbons and balloons line the streets in Auburn Bay.

“When they drove home on Tuesday night they were greeted with all of that,” Young said. “With Noah’s verse on a couple of signs, Genesis 6:8, ‘Noah found favour in the eyes of the Lord. It was the verse that they had in naming him.

“The outpouring has been incredible, people that are pouring out their love and support.”

Members of the community are hosting a bake sale – in hopes of raising money to go towards funeral costs and other unexpected expenses Noah’s family now faces.

“Everybody’s just come together to rally behind this family and show them our love and support during this tragic, terrible, heart-breaking time,” bake sale organizer April Robert said.

“We’re just wanting to help this family that’s gone through a super sad tragedy,” Jennifer Humphries added.

The bake sale is being held on Friday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 191 Auburn Sound Manor S.E.

With files from Gil Tucker, Global News.