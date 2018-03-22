Havelock may start own farmers’ and artisans’ market

Around 20 people came out to a public meeting at Havelock Lions Hall Thursday night.

The purpose of the meeting was to gauge interest in the community starting up its own farmers’ and artisans’ market this summer.

The market would run on Friday afternoons and evenings, which organizers say would target cottager traffic.

“We know that Friday afternoon and evening is a prime town when Havelock is bustling with folks from out of town,” said Elmer Buchanan, organizer and former Ontario Agriculture Minister.

It will be located on the south side of highway 7, across the street from the Havelock Home Hardware, just west of the old train station.

“In the past they’ve had it on a side street, no one is interested in coming to a market unless it’s on highway 7,” added Buchanan. “That will be visible to tourists who are passing through or are stopping.”

The group hopes to strike a volunteer steering committee and will now approach the Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and the Havelock Lions Club about using the land in the community.

They hope to get the market up and running by mid-June.

Organizers say a board will be elected some time during the summer.