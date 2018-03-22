Canada-wide warrant issued for B.C. man following St. Patrick’s Day stabbing

A Canada-wide search warrant has been issued for a Vancouver man who’s wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assault carrying bodily harm in relation to an incident on St. Patrick’s Day.

Vancouver police are asking for help from the public in finding 25-year-old Joseph Lloyd Brown.

Police say Brown attended a family gathering near Stautlo Avenue and Crown Street on the Musqueam Territory on Mar. 17. Officers say just after 10 p.m., the 25-year old was allegedly involved in an altercation with another man and stabbed him.

The man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Brown is described as Aboriginal, 5’9″ tall, around 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos including the initials “RA” tattooed on his left forearm, “WS” on his right forearm, “TB” on his right hand, and “Life” tattooed on his left-hand fingers.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him and call 9-1-1, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.