Police investigate armed robbery in rural Shuswap

Police are on the hunt for two men with guns in Lee Creek, a rural community in the north Shuswap.

On Saturday, RCMP responded to a report of two men stopping a silver Dodge Caravan and holding the occupants at gunpoint while they stole items from the van.

Police say the suspects fled in a grey SUV. The Dodge Caravan also left the scene before police arrived.

A short time later, RCMP were notified another driver had been stopped by a grey SUV with flashing blue lights.

One man approached the vehicle with a gun but turned away saying it was the wrong vehicle.

Officers from Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Chase responded, but patrols of the area and neighbourhood enquiries turned up nothing.

A few hours later police responded to a vehicle fire in Lee Creek.

They found a grey SUV in flames. The burned-out vehicle matched the description of the one used in the robbery. It had stolen licence plates.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at (250) 679-3221 or Crime Stoppers.