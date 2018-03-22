Edmonton’s first safe injection location set to open

Edmonton’s first safe injection location will open to its first clients on Friday.

Four safe injection sites have been approved for Edmonton — three in inner-city neighbourhoods and one at the Royal Alexandra Hospital. The Royal Alex service will be open to patients only.

The services are intended to give users a safe place to inject drugs, but they will also house a number of other services to deal with the root cause of their drug use.

Each location will be staffed with a nurse, social worker/addiction worker and peer support worker.

READ MORE: Edmonton city council moving ahead with safe injection services

A user will be required to bring his or her own drugs to the location and inject on their own. The person will be provided with items such as clean needles, sterile water, candles to cook drugs and alcohol wipes.

When a drug user enters the facility, they will first go into the intake room where an assessment will be done on the drugs he or she plans to inject. The individual will then go into the injection room where they will receive supplies before sitting down in a mirrored booth so a nurse can watch the injection.

The final step is the monitoring room where the individuals will receive food, participate in activities and discuss with staff the resources available to them.

READ MORE: Supervised-injection service locations for drug users announced in Edmonton

The locations of the sites has been a contentious issue in Edmonton, with some residents arguing the sites have been clustered around neighbourhoods already overwhelmed with social services.

In early 2017, a survey was conducted with residents and businesses within a four-block radius of three of the agencies — Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Society.

While questions were raised about the close proximity of the sites, 74 per cent of the 1,869 respondents agreed with the proposed approach.

READ MORE: Health Canada approves safe injection sites in Edmonton, Lethbridge

In October 2017, Health Canada approved safe injection sites for opioid drugs in Edmonton and Lethbridge.

Alberta Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said the decision will help reduce a growing number of fatal drug overdoses and the spread of diseases such as HIV.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information has said data from Alberta suggests emergency room visits related to heroin and synthetic opioid overdoses spiked almost 10-fold in the last five years.