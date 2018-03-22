NOTEBOOK: In 240 Facebook ads, the Conservatives take aim at 16 Liberal MPs

As veteran political journalist Susan Delacourt detailed in her book Shopping for Votes, Canada’s political parties — like parties around the world — have been making heavy use of Facebook for years to find supporters, engage with them and encourage them to vote, volunteer and donate.

Facebook’s value to political parties (and other advertisers) is that it can help find potential supporters based on all that personal information Facebook users give to Facebook as they use the platform.

READ MORE: Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook data scandal, suggests it may be time to regulate internet

Did you tell Facebook you went to a university? Well, the higher the degree, the greater the chance you’re likely to support the Liberal Party of Canada.

Did you give Facebook your birthday? Did you tell it your gender? We know from any number of polls that support for the Conservatives is highest among older men.

With just three basic bits of demographic data like that, Facebook can help the Liberal Party find Liberals and the Conservative Party find Conservatives.

READ MORE: Here’s what the Liberals paid Cambridge Analytica’s Chris Wylie to do — and what they say he didn’t do

But, of course, Facebook knows much more about its users. It knows what we “Like” and what we’re interested in. Then it’s up to the parties themselves to learn more about their supporters so they can find more supporters. For example, several years ago, a Conservative cabinet minister told me his party had discovered that there was a huge probability that fans of World Wrestling Entertainment events were also most likely to vote Conservative. And so the party, in its purchase of Facebook ads, started filling up the feeds of WWE fans.

Facebook also has a pretty good idea of where its users live.

As a result, political parties tailor different advertising messages for different kinds of users. An elderly male Sikh truck driver in Surrey, B.C., will likely see a different ad, perhaps in a different language, than a young female agnostic arts administrator in downtown Montreal.

READ MORE: Here’s who’s using your Facebook activity to get inside your head

For a long time, it was difficult for reporters or any other observer to get a sense of the different messages parties were using for these different groups. No longer.

Facebook now has a feature that lets you look at all the ads that any political party (or any person or organization that runs a Facebook “Page”) is currently running. You can’t dig up old ads. You can only see ads that are running across Facebook’s network right now.

Still, for political observers, frequent checks of a party’s ad set can give us some insights into some party strategies.

All three major federal parties — the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP — were running an ad set on Thursday morning. Individual ads in that set would be keyed to display to different kinds of Facebook users.

The smallest ad set Thursday was from the NDP. Its ad set had just four ads in it. The Liberals had 25 ads in its ad set and the Conservatives had a whopping 247 ads. You won’t be surprised to learn that the Conservatives are easily the wealthiest of the three parties and they don’t let that money sit in the bank. It’s out there working on Facebook. The NDP is the poorest of the three parties and spends less on Facebook advertising.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Liberals take privacy, Facebook scandal very seriously

Individual politicians also engage in Facebook advertising. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, for example, has 178,000 people following him on Facebook alone, while the page for the party he leads has just 109,000 followers. Singh’s page, incidentally, had a two-ad set running Thursday morning versus the party’s four-ad set.

Speaking of money, none of the ads from any of the parties on Thursday morning were seeking donations. That’s not always the case. Instead, all of the ads up Thursday morning simply encouraged a viewer to click through to sign up, sign a petition, “learn more” or, in the case of the Liberals, attend their bi-annual convention next month in Halifax. All parties were looking for a viewer to “Like” or provide an e-mail address or other personal information. That helps parties find voters and supporters.

Both the Liberals and the NDP were running ads Thursday in both official languages. But all 247 ads in the Conservative set were in English.

“We’re constantly tweaking our ad sets every day. What you see one day, you may not the next,” Conservative spokesman Cory Hann told me when I asked him about this. “I wouldn’t put too much weight in what you find over one day pointing to any particular strategy for those reasons.”

Indeed, over at the Facebook page for Conservative deputy leader Alain Rayes, who represents the Quebec riding of Richmond—Arthabaska, there was a one-ad set running Thursday morning and that ad was in French.

Some other notes about Thursday’s ad sets.

READ MORE: Opposition hammer Liberals over Christopher Wylie, Facebook scandal