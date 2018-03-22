A different kind of art exhibition

The healing power of art was on display Wednesday at the Interior Health Authority’s new Community and Health Services building in Kelowna.

The public was invited to take in over 50 pieces of original art work adorning the Doyle Avenue building’s five storey office space.

The IHA offered public tours of its art collection with a spotlight on areas used to access its mental health and substance use services.

“Our goal in introducing art is to try and make the environment comfortable, feel safe and calming,” IHA mental health and substance use manager Sandra Robertson said .

The art open house was a one time chance for the public to enjoy the numerous pieces of art created and donated by Okanagan artists.