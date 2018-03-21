Dozens march to end racial discrimination in Cardston

Dozens took to the streets of Cardston, Alta., on Wednesday for a march to end racism.

Though the day appeared to be near perfect for a stroll down Main Street under the sun, participants say there is a dark cloud hanging over the town.

Shauna Fox, for example, grew up in the southern Alberta town. She says the community continues to be divided today, as she remembers it in high school.

Wednesday’s march gave her hope that change is on the way.

“It’s one of the first times that I’ve marched through the town and felt proud of who I am and where I come from,” Fox said.

Marching in the downtown area, led by Blackfoot drummers, singers and flagbearers, is the only way to raise awareness, says organizer Lori Brave Rock.

She says people often come to her for support after dealing with an incident and far too often, she’s lost for words and doesn’t always know how to help.

“Incidents range from just small, minor interactions with people, leading all the way up to businesses, public servants, health care, with the justice system. It’s pretty much at every level,” Brave Rock said.

The first march, dubbed “Reconciliation Over Racism” was held last year. Brave Rock says it’ll continue annually until changes are made.

“I don’t see any public reconciliation efforts happening within the Town of Cardston, or even within the surrounding communities, and that is something we really want to see… from our efforts here to actually having solutions.”