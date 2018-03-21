Austin police find confession from serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt

Authorities in Austin, Texas, announced that they found a recording left on a phone by serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt.

“It is about a 25-minute recording where he talks about what he has done. I would classify this as a confession,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

“What I can tell you — he does not mention anything about terrorism,” Manley said. “He does not mention anything about hate.”

The 23-year-old also described in detail the seven explosive devices that were detonated in Texas over the past few weeks including the bomb that was used to take his life as authorities closed in on him Tuesday morning.

Manley said Conditt made the confession because he knew “we were getting close to him.”

More to follow…