Crime
March 21, 2018 7:43 pm
Updated: March 21, 2018 7:46 pm

Austin police find confession from serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Terrorism, hate don't appear to be motive as suspected Austin bomber left confession behind: Police

A A

Authorities in Austin, Texas, announced that they found a recording left on a phone by serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt.

“It is about a 25-minute recording where he talks about what he has done. I would classify this as a confession,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

“What I can tell you — he does not mention anything about terrorism,” Manley said. “He does not mention anything about hate.”

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about suspected serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt

The 23-year-old also described in detail the seven explosive devices that were detonated in Texas over the past few weeks including the bomb that was used to take his life as authorities closed in on him Tuesday morning.

Manley said Conditt made the confession because he knew “we were getting close to him.”

More to follow…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Austin
Austin bomber confesses
Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt
Austin bombings
Austin explosions
Austin package bomber
Austin package bombings
Austin package bombs
Austin package explosions
Austin serial bomber
Mark Anthony Conditt
Mark Anthony Conditt confesses
Mark Anthony Conditt confession
Package bomb murders
Texas
Texas Bombings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News