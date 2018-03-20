Incendiary device found in package at Goodwill store in Austin

Austin police say the package found at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the Texas city was an incendiary device and was unlikely to be related to the recent string of package bombs that have detonated in the city.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

BREAKING: ATF responded to a reported incident in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane, Austin. It was not a package bomb. An incendiary device was located, one injured. At this time, it does not appear to be related to the #packagebombmurders. pic.twitter.com/bEuskJm0Ii — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 21, 2018

Earlier, police said they were responding to reports of a package bomb at the scene.

#Breaking #AustinPolice is responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital by officials and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping centre nearby.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

The city is on high alert after a series of bombs have been detonated in Texas since March 2. Police say it has been the work of a serial bomber.