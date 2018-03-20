Incendiary device found in package at Goodwill store in Austin
Austin police say the package found at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the Texas city was an incendiary device and was unlikely to be related to the recent string of package bombs that have detonated in the city.
Earlier, police said they were responding to reports of a package bomb at the scene.
A man in his 30s was transported to hospital by officials and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping centre nearby.
The city is on high alert after a series of bombs have been detonated in Texas since March 2. Police say it has been the work of a serial bomber.
