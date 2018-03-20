Crime
March 20, 2018 8:45 pm
Updated: March 20, 2018 9:45 pm

Incendiary device found in package at Goodwill store in Austin

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News
A A

Austin police say the package found at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the Texas city was an incendiary device and was unlikely to be related to the recent string of package bombs that have detonated in the city.

Earlier, police said they were responding to reports of a package bomb at the scene.

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital by officials and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping centre nearby.

The city is on high alert after a series of bombs have been detonated in Texas since March 2. Police say it has been the work of a serial bomber.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Austin
Austin bombings
Austin explosions
Austin package bomber
Austin package bombings
Austin package bombs
Austin package explosions
Austin serial bomber
Texas
Texas Bombings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News