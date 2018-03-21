Snowfall warning issued for much of Alberta

Forget spring weather – Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for much of Alberta, including the Edmonton area.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the agency warned that between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the snow is expected to start falling on Thursday and is likely to continue through to Friday.

Environment Canada encouraged drivers to be prepared for the possibility of a “significant impact” to rush hour traffic and to adjust driving habits with changing road conditions.

Beyer recommended extreme caution on highways Thursday and Friday, as blowing snow is likely.

Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy says about 3 centimetres of snow is forecasted for the Calgary area, expected to start Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, Environment Canada had issued a number of fog advisories and winter storm watches across the province.

