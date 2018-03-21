Albertan who posed as U.S. veteran on Remembrance Day guilty of unlawful use of uniform

A man who posed as a U.S. Marine veteran during Remembrance Day ceremonies in central Alberta has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of military uniforms and medals.

A third charge against 59-year-old Peter Toth was dropped.

Toth was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Last November a group called Stolen Valour Canada began looking into a report of a man claiming to be a former U.S. Marine who attended ceremonies on Nov. 11 at schools in Red Deer.

A picture taken at one event shows Toth dressed in a desert camouflage uniform festooned with military medals and ribbons.

Stolen Valour officials said he was wearing rank badges in the wrong place, incorrect insignia and claimed to have been wounded in Afghanistan in 2005, despite saying he had retired from the military in 1985.

– With files from Red Deer News Now