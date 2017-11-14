Crime
November 14, 2017 1:35 pm
Updated: November 14, 2017 1:36 pm

Man charged in Remembrance Day poppy donation box theft in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police say a 53-year-old Oshawa man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation and possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Global News
A A

OSHAWA, Ont. – A 53-year-old man is facing charges after a poppy donation box was stolen on Remembrance Day.

Durham regional police say the box was taken on Saturday evening from the front counter of an Oshawa, Ont., YMCA.

READ MORE: Poppy donation box stolen on Remembrance Day in North York

They say officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect on Monday and made the arrest.

A 53-year-old Oshawa man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation and possession of marijuana and cocaine.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Durham
Durham Regional Police
Oshawa crime
Poppy Donation Box
poppy donation box theft Oshawa
poppy theft
Remembrance Day

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News