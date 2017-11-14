Man charged in Remembrance Day poppy donation box theft in Oshawa
OSHAWA, Ont. – A 53-year-old man is facing charges after a poppy donation box was stolen on Remembrance Day.
Durham regional police say the box was taken on Saturday evening from the front counter of an Oshawa, Ont., YMCA.
They say officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect on Monday and made the arrest.
A 53-year-old Oshawa man is charged with theft under $5,000, breach of probation and possession of marijuana and cocaine.
