March 21, 2018 1:26 pm

3 charged with stunt driving on same road in Ancaster within 3 days

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Police say three drivers have had their vehicles impounded and licences suspended for seven days after being charged with stunt driving.

For the third time in as many days, Hamilton police have charged drivers with stunting on the same stretch of road in Ancaster.

There have been concerns about a stretch of Regional Road 56 at Golf Club Road after several recent collisions while construction workers were present, prompting police to keep a watchful eye.

The most recent incident was about 5:30 a.m. Police say a car was clocked doing 126 in a 60 while passing several other cars doing the speed limit.

A 39-year-old from Canfield has been charged with stunting.

On Tuesday night about 10, not only was a driver allegedly doing 117 in a 60 zone, but police said they found an open container of alcohol and several empty containers inside the car.

A 20-year-old driver from Cayuga has been charged with impaired and stunting.

About 11:30 on Monday night, a pickup truck was allegedly doing 120 in a 60 zone, and that driver has been charged with impaired and stunting.

In each case, the vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence suspended for seven days.

