3 charged with stunt driving on same road in Ancaster within 3 days

For the third time in as many days, Hamilton police have charged drivers with stunting on the same stretch of road in Ancaster.

There have been concerns about a stretch of Regional Road 56 at Golf Club Road after several recent collisions while construction workers were present, prompting police to keep a watchful eye.

The most recent incident was about 5:30 a.m. Police say a car was clocked doing 126 in a 60 while passing several other cars doing the speed limit.

A 39-year-old from Canfield has been charged with stunting.

2 more drivers arrested overnight for Stunt Driving on Reg. Road 56. 117 & 126 in a 60 zone. HPS will continue 2 take a zero tolerance approach 2 Stunt Driving & protect the many responsible drivers on our roadways by conducting speed enforcement. https://t.co/ApfHoVdDvi #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/XCauQgh1V8 Story continues below — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 21, 2018

On Tuesday night about 10, not only was a driver allegedly doing 117 in a 60 zone, but police said they found an open container of alcohol and several empty containers inside the car.

A 20-year-old driver from Cayuga has been charged with impaired and stunting.

About 11:30 on Monday night, a pickup truck was allegedly doing 120 in a 60 zone, and that driver has been charged with impaired and stunting.

In each case, the vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence suspended for seven days.