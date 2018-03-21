3 charged with stunt driving on same road in Ancaster within 3 days
For the third time in as many days, Hamilton police have charged drivers with stunting on the same stretch of road in Ancaster.
There have been concerns about a stretch of Regional Road 56 at Golf Club Road after several recent collisions while construction workers were present, prompting police to keep a watchful eye.
The most recent incident was about 5:30 a.m. Police say a car was clocked doing 126 in a 60 while passing several other cars doing the speed limit.
A 39-year-old from Canfield has been charged with stunting.
On Tuesday night about 10, not only was a driver allegedly doing 117 in a 60 zone, but police said they found an open container of alcohol and several empty containers inside the car.
A 20-year-old driver from Cayuga has been charged with impaired and stunting.
About 11:30 on Monday night, a pickup truck was allegedly doing 120 in a 60 zone, and that driver has been charged with impaired and stunting.
In each case, the vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence suspended for seven days.
