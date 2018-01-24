Teen charged with stunt driving on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police
A teenager has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked at 157 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
Police say the G2 driver was pulled over in a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway Tuesday night just before 10:30.
The vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and the 17-year-old boy’s driver’s licence was also seized for seven days at the scene.
