Teen charged with stunt driving on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police

A teenager has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked at 157 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police say the G2 driver was pulled over in a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway Tuesday night just before 10:30.

READ MORE: Speeding No. 1 killer on Ontario roads as deaths rise from 2016 figures: OPP

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and the 17-year-old boy’s driver’s licence was also seized for seven days at the scene.