Crime
January 24, 2018 2:42 pm

Teen charged with stunt driving on Red Hill Valley Parkway: Hamilton police

Jen Watson By News Anchor  900 CHML

A teenager has been charged with stunt driving along the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

CHML
A A

A teenager has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked at 157 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police say the G2 driver was pulled over in a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on the northbound Red Hill Valley Parkway Tuesday night just before 10:30.

READ MORE: Speeding No. 1 killer on Ontario roads as deaths rise from 2016 figures: OPP

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and the 17-year-old boy’s driver’s licence was also seized for seven days at the scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
G2 License
Hamilton Police
Red Hill Valley Parkway
Stunt driving
Teen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News