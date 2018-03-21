Alberta Budget 2018

Economy
March 21, 2018 4:37 pm

Alberta Budget 2018: How Joe Ceci has handled the books to this point

By Provincial Affairs Reporter  Global News

Alberta President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Joe Ceci stands in front of a virtual reality character of him, during a pre-budget event in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday March 20, 2018.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A A

When Joe Ceci was named Alberta finance minister in May of 2015, he took on the job in an unenviable position. The world price of oil was in free fall and the bottom was falling out from under the province’s finances.

When he tabled his first budget that October, total revenue stood at $42.5 billion, down $7 billion from the year before, almost all of that due to lost royalty revenue. Despite this revenue loss, the NDP fulfilled a campaign commitment to maintain public services. The end result was a $6.4-billion deficit, the first of what will be a nearly decade-long run of budgets out of balance.

While Alberta’s economy is now leading the nation in growth, revenue still hasn’t returned to pre-recession levels. It fell again in 2016 to $42.3 billion, before rebounding to a projected $46.9 billion this past fiscal year.

A graphic illustrates Alberta’s revenues over the past three years.

Tonia Gloweski/ Global News

 

Spending, on the other hand, has increased every year. In 2016, Ceci increased spending 8.5 per cent to $53.1 billion, and this year, spending has jumped another 5.4 per cent to $56 billion. Those years carried deficits of $10.8 billion and $9.1 billion. In this time, Alberta’s debt has climbed from $20 billion the year Ceci took over, to nearly $42 billion this year.

A graphic illustrates Alberta\’s spending and deficits over the past three years.

Tonia Gloweski/ Global News

Story continues below

It’s important to note most of the debt has been taken on to build infrastructure, like the dozens of new schools opened over the past couple of years.

Ceci says on Thursday, Albertans will get a full view of how he intends to balance the budget by 2023, but don’t expect massive cuts to get there.

READ MORE: Edmonton economy to see further growth in 2018: expert

Watch below: On Dec. 27, 2017, Tom Vernon filed this report about Alberta being set to close out 2017 with the fastest growing economy in Canada even though many in the province were still having trouble finding work.

“We’re not cutting and slashing the expenditures that people need,” Ceci said during a pre-budget media availability on Tuesday morning.

“We are focused on constraining expenditures, costs down the road, eliminating Conservative waste where we can find it and diversifying our economy.”

Some of the examples he points to are government salaries for non-union staff and managers being frozen until 2019 and Alberta’s teachers and nurses agreeing to contracts with no wage hikes through that year as well.

READ MORE: Alberta factoring in Trans Mountain pipeline in budget forecasts

Watch below: On March 20, 2018, Tom Vernon filed this report after Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the province will rely on anticipated revenues from the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to balance the budget within five years.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Budget
Alberta budget 2018
Alberta deficit
Alberta economy
Alberta Legislature
Alberta NDP
Budget
Budget 2018
Joe Ceci
Oil Prices
politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News