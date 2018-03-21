10–15 cm of snow, high winds projected for parts of Nova Scotia

A nor’easter projected to hit the Maritimes on Wednesday will bring with it between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says snow will begin falling over Nova Scotia on Wednesday night ahead of a low-pressure system moving across the eastern part of the province and the southeastern portion of New Brunswick on Thursday.

The snow set to hit Nova Scotia on Wednesday morning will change to extended periods of ice pellets and freezing rain overnight and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada estimates that as much as 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected over parts of Nova Scotia. The highest amounts are expected from the Annapolis Valley to Cobequid Pass.

The system will bring strong winds with it, which will severely reduce visibility due to blowing snow.

Environment Canada says that there is still some uncertainty over the timing, amounts and details of the storm as it is still developing as of Wednesday afternoon.