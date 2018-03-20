Pierrefonds hosts meeting with 11 public services to answer flood victims’ questions

Victims of last year’s floods got some of their questions answered by public services officials on Tuesday night.

Montreal police, firefighters, and Quebec’s public ministry were among 11 booths speaking with residents.

There was also a debrief explaining what went wrong last spring, and a chance for residents to share their input on how services can improve their response.

Second part of Pierrefonds meeting is to present report about what happened during last year’s floods and how looking into how things can improve. pic.twitter.com/B3RnBkuK3G — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) March 21, 2018

Some of those in attendance are still waiting to get compensation from the province and after hearing from officials, they say they don’t feel any safer.

“I’m not too comfortable to be honest with you,” said Itsik Romano, whose Pierrefonds home was flooded last spring. “I am not seeing anything was done. They’ve analyzed the situation, that’s great. They know exactly what they need to do but there’s no concrete evidence that they’ve done something so that’s worrisome.”

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis says his borough is better prepared; they’ve already reinforced several dikes and have sandbags in stock as well as prepared a guide to better inform residents.