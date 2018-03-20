He saved his 6-year-old brother from an icy Vernon pool. Now he’s been honoured with a medal

A Vernon boy is being recognized for stepping in to save his younger brother from an icy pool last March.

It was a scary incident that could have endangered the young boy.

Earlier this month, 11-year-old Damien Corson was awarded a Silver Medal of Merit at a Lifesaving Society awards ceremony in Vancouver for his actions.

The honour came a year after Damien stepped up to pull his brother Brady from the pool. Brady still finds it difficult to talk about the incident.

“I was so scared I was going to never come back,” Brady recalled.

The pair were with friends at a clubhouse with a pool near their Vernon home when Brady fell into the water after he put one foot on the ice.

Brady thought the ice was stronger; he was planning to test its strength.

However, as Damien explained, “the ice was about as thin as a sheet of paper” so the younger boy fell in when he “put too much weight on his foot.”

Brady, who was six years old at the time, found himself in the icy pool water wearing heavy clothes including a jacket and boots.

“He was trying to grab the edge and swim. He wasn’t able to because of the heavy clothing,” Damien said.

“I’m screaming, ‘Brady grab my hand, grab my hand!’ He does and I pull him out.”

Damien’s certainly proud of his award. When he looks back on the ordeal, he’s simply “glad my brother is alive.”

Life in the Corson household has moved on from the incident in the pool.

However, the boys won’t soon forget the lessons they learned that day.

“Don’t step in frozen pools,” Damien said.

“And always go with someone you know you can trust,” Brady said.

It’s good advice for any kids playing around water.