Calgary police officer loses appeal in connection with high-speed chase incident

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled against a former Calgary police sergeant who was fired over a 2008 high-speed chase that injured a taxi driver.

Anthony Braile was dismissed in 2016 for misconduct and he appealed his firing to the Law Enforcement Review Board.

He had argued mental health issues were at play, but the officer presiding over a disciplinary hearing found no evidence Braile was actively ill at the time.

The review board rejected his appeal last year, so Braile took his case to the province’s highest court.

Braile’s latest appeal centred on whether the review board used the correct burden and standard of proof in its decision.

A three-judge panel says Braile failed to persuade them there was merit to either of his grounds for appeal.