Crime
March 20, 2018 3:10 pm

Man in serious condition after Saskatoon stabbing

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Man in serious condition after a stabbing that Saskatoon police believe was not a random act.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police believe a stabbing early Tuesday morning in the city was not a random act.

Officers were called to St. Paul’s Hospital just before 5 a.m. CT for a report a man was seeking treatment for stab wounds.

Police said the 48-year-old man’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The stabbing is believed to have happened at a home in the 400-block of Avenue R South.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service targeted enforcement unit continue to investigate.

