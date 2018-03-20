Man in serious condition after Saskatoon stabbing

Saskatoon police believe a stabbing early Tuesday morning in the city was not a random act.

Officers were called to St. Paul’s Hospital just before 5 a.m. CT for a report a man was seeking treatment for stab wounds.

Police said the 48-year-old man’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The stabbing is believed to have happened at a home in the 400-block of Avenue R South.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service targeted enforcement unit continue to investigate.