Toronto police release identity of woman found dead in North York condo

Toronto police have identified a 27-year-old woman found dead in a North York condo earlier this month.

Police said they responded to a call around 8 a.m. on March 6 at 18 Graydon Hall Dr. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man on a balcony.

Police said they also found a woman inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma. She was later pronounced dead. The woman has been identified as Essozinam Assali of Toronto.

The man has been identified as Onoseta Oribhabor, 30, of Edmonton.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.