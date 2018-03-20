Peterborough police report no impaired driving charges over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Peterborough police say it was a positive St. Patrick’s Day weekend when it comes to safe, sober driving.

Police set up RIDE checks in nine locations throughout the city on St. Patrick’s Day. They checked 1,863 vehicles on Saturday and administered three screening device tests, which all drivers passed.

There were no arrests.

On Sunday morning, the service’s first mobile RIDE checked 50 vehicles. Two of three screening tests were administered with one driver receiving a three-day suspension.

One person received a charge for distracted driving. Police noted one officer was removed from conducting RIDE checks to attend to another unrelated investigation.

“The Peterborough Police Service would like to thank all those who made the right choice this St. Patrick’s Day weekend and did not drive impaired,” said Lauren Gilchrist, communications coordinator.