Minds in Motion program in Manitoba helping those with Alzheimer’s, dementia

They start with some exercise, take a break to socialize, and then move into playing games and sometimes even sing.

This is what participants do in an action-packed two hours of a program called Minds in Motion.

The program is designed for those with early to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Those affected attend with a family member, friend, or caregiver.

All activities have a common benefit.

“It stimulates the brain,” program manager Kathy Diehl Cyr said. “We start with exercise, it pushes the blood around, increases endorphins, and gets them excited and laughing.”

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia, and those affected will see symptoms gradually get worse.

But the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba says physical activity combined with mental and social stimulation, like the activities done in Minds in Motion, can slow the disease’s progress.

“We try to keep it at bay for as long as we can,” Diehl Cyr said. “Obviously there’s no cure for Alzheimers, but keeping that socialization, that simulation within a partnership in the community, gives them some confidence.

“You really have to be patient”

Judy Cranwill remembers the time when she noticed something wasn’t right with her mom, Gerry.

“Shortly after our dad passed away in early 2013, we noticed she was having difficulty with her short term memory,” Cranwill said.

It was soon determined Gerry was suffering from transient ischemic attacks (TIA) – also known as mini-strokes – which cause the brain to experience a temporary lack of blood flow. This has resulted in Gerry dealing with many of the same symptoms as Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“It’s tough to see her frustration. By nature, she’s a very happy and positive person,” her daughter said. “She knows and think she should remember but doesn’t.”

More than 22,000 Manitobans have Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. This number is expected to nearly double to more than 40,000 in the next 20 years. The conditions take its toll on those who battle it as well as their families.

“You have to be really patient, it’s a disease, it’s something she’s dealing with,” Cranwill said. “She may repeat herself over and over because she’s trying to get things clear in her head.”

Popular program

It was four years ago when Gerry and her children (she’s a mother of 12) attended the Minds in Motion program for the very first time. And they’ve been going ever since.

“Some Tuesday mornings, when I tell her we’re going, she’s less than enthused,” Cranwill said.

“But she gets herself ready, she gets here and comes alive. She’s energized and fully engaged, the program’s been really great for her.”

The program now runs in six different locations in Winnipeg and four other spots around the province (Gimli, Morden, Portage la Prairie, Altona).

And for Gerry, a challenging time is made a little bit easier. She gets to spend time with her daughter, while staying active and keeping her mind in motion.

“I think it’s a great program,” Gerry said. “I really enjoy it, it’s something to look forward to.”

Sessions run in the fall, winter, and spring for eight weeks at a time and up to 11 pairs can register per session.

For more information on registration, visit alzheimer.mb.ca/mindsinmotion.