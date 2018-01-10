How to raise awareness around dementia in Manitoba communities

Communities need to learn about what it’s like to have dementia, according to the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba.

“There’s a tremendous amount of stigma attached to dementia… it really impacts on a person’s ability to live well,” said Alzheimer Society of Manitoba CEO Wendy Schettler.

Schettler said dementia is an illness that people can live with for seven to 10 years or longer, so people can live well, for a long time. More than 22,500 Manitobans have dementia.

A Winnipeg woman with dimentia went missing Jan. 7 but was found safe and sound hours later. An investigation into the incident suggested that someone visiting the care home held the door open for the patient, sparking calls for better awareness.

“In order for people to live well, they do need to be able to participate in the community,” Schettler said. “This is an illness that’s really a family illness.”

Schettler wants people to know that people living with dementia can participate in the world and add value.

“We have this amazing program called Minds in Motion where we have community partners… where people with dementia and their care partners can participate in activity programs, social programs and exercise,” Schettler said.

Schletter also said people need to educate themselves. There are plenty of educational programs coming up at the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba throughout the month of January.