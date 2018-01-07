Health
January 7, 2018 4:42 pm

Winnipeg Police search for missing 82-year-old woman

By Reporter  Global News

82-year-old Elizabeth Lesyk hasn't been seen since Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia.

Elizabeth Lesyk was last seen Sunday morning just before 11 a.m. in the Transcona / Canterbury area of the city.

Lesyk is a 5’ 3” Caucasian, weighing 130 pounds, with an average build and short white hair. She has a pronounced Scottish accent.

She was last seen wearing a dark green sweater, beige pants, black slippers and thick black framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

