Whitby man, 89, missing since January found dead: police

Durham Regional Police say an 89-year-old man reported missing in January has been found dead.

Police said James Pearson left his apartment on Jan. 13 in the area of Brock Street and Burns Street East in Whitby.

Authorities were notified after a family member checked on him and found out he had not been home for some time, police said.

Police said Pearson’s body was located on the weekend by a creek near Victoria Street West and Eastbourne Beach in Whitby.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.