Senior with Alzheimer’s missing in Whitby

Durham Regional Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing senior with Alzheimer’s who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police said 89-year-old James Pearson left his apartment on Jan. 13 in the area of Brock Street and Burns Street East in Whitby.

Authorities were notified after a family member check on him and found out he had not been home for some time, police said.

Pearson is described as white, with grey hair, approximately 110 pounds and five feet five inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black Giants toque and a heavy, navy blue, down-filled coat that goes to his knees. He was possibly wearing track pants and running shoes.

Police said Pearson does not drive and is known to frequent downtown Whitby.

Investigators said the man was possibly spotted late Monday night at a McDonald’s located at Brock Street near Highway 401.

Police believe he may have also boarded a GO Train and could be in the Toronto area.

Anyone with any information about the missing male is asked to call Det. McFarlane of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, etc. 1835.

My grandpa Jim Pearson has been missing for 2 days. He is 88 years old and has Alzheimer’s. He was last known to be in the Downtown Whitby area but he is known to take the Go Train often. He tends to go to McDonalds a lot since it is something he can remember. Please RT or share pic.twitter.com/2ag2v4aUdQ — bri (@bripearsonn) January 15, 2018

I dont even think I can sleep tonight, I keep checking my phone hoping that someone has seen him. It’s so cold out and I’m very worried. Just want to know my grandpa is home safe 😥😥 — bri (@bripearsonn) January 16, 2018