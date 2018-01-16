Senior with Alzheimer’s missing in Whitby
Durham Regional Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing senior with Alzheimer’s who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.
Police said 89-year-old James Pearson left his apartment on Jan. 13 in the area of Brock Street and Burns Street East in Whitby.
Authorities were notified after a family member check on him and found out he had not been home for some time, police said.
Pearson is described as white, with grey hair, approximately 110 pounds and five feet five inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a black Giants toque and a heavy, navy blue, down-filled coat that goes to his knees. He was possibly wearing track pants and running shoes.
Police said Pearson does not drive and is known to frequent downtown Whitby.
Investigators said the man was possibly spotted late Monday night at a McDonald’s located at Brock Street near Highway 401.
Police believe he may have also boarded a GO Train and could be in the Toronto area.
Anyone with any information about the missing male is asked to call Det. McFarlane of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, etc. 1835.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.