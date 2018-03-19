Lethbridge transit bench with pro-life ad vandalized

A City of Lethbridge transit bench was vandalized with what appears to be paint.

The bench, along McMaster Boulevard West, has an advertisement for the Lethbridge and District Pro-Life organization.

The add reads “preborn babies feel pain – say no to abortion.”

The City of Lethbridge uses Advertisement Standards Canada to handle advertising with city transit.

While some Lethbridge residents have voiced opposition to the ads, the pro-life group isn’t breaking any regulations.

According to Advertisement Standards Canada’s website, people taking offence to an ad is not enough grounds for it to automatically be removed.

Advertisement Standards Canada told Global News advertisements like the one on the bench are not pre-screened before they are posted, but if a complaint is filed with them, a board will then review the ad and determine if it needs to be taken down or changed.

The Lethbridge pro-life group issued a statement about the vandalized ad, which reads:

“The mission of Lethbridge and District Pro-Life is to proclaim the inherent value of human life from conception until natural death. Our advertising has always reflected that message. The Charter 2(b) right to freedom of expression affords the ability for every Canadian to share his or her message. This allows Canadians to have a civil debate about many issues, abortion being one of them. ”

Advertisement Standards Canada told Global News they have not received any complaints so far on this specific campaign.