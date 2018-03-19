Rocky View County parents could opt to pay for transportation fees despite Bill 1

It could be the solution thousands of Rocky View County parents have been waiting for in the face of a $1 million transportation shortfall.

On Monday, Alberta’s education minister, David Eggen told reporters the province could be open to parents paying for school bus fees despite newly passed legislation.

“There’s certainly a mechanism to change school fees if people want to make that choice, it’s possible,” Eggen said. “Absolutely.”

Bill 1, which was introduced last year, eliminated school bus fees for students who live 2.4 kilometres or more from the designated school they attend.

READ MORE: Province promises new regulations will reduce school fees for Alberta parents

On its website, Rocky View Schools states its jurisdiction provides educational services to almost 24,000 public students from kindergarten to Grade 12 and includes several urban and rural communities which surround the city of Calgary.

“In consultations, many parents expressed they would like to pay the transportation fee they were used to paying before,” Rocky View Schools Board of Trustees chair Todd Brand said.

Earlier this year, parents were asked to fill out a survey looking at different options to deal with the shortfall.

The list of solutions includes changing school bell times, increasing rural bus commutes — in some cases to three hours per day — and moving bus stops in urban communities.

READ MORE: Reducing transportation and supply fees could be just the beginning for Alberta schools

“The worst would be if they eliminated busing for anyone under 2.4 kilometres,” Airdire parent Marilyne Aalhus said. “A lot of kids would be walking to school and that’s a long distance for a child who might be starting Grade 1.”

“Before, we just paid the same and everybody was happy.”

In the survey, trustees stated the shortfall was due to a number of factors, including provincial grant revenues not keeping pace with the cost of inflation, a $360,000 carbon levy and Bill 1.

In light of Eggen’s comments, Brand said Rocky View School administration will be reaching out to the Ministry of Education, adding the board’s April 12 deadline for a decision could be pushed back.

“We’re very open to solutions and conversation,” Brand said.