High hopes for the 2018 Calgary Stampede canvas auction

With “King” Kelly Sutherland out of the race for top bidder at this year’s Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction, the highest bid is up for grabs.

Last year’s auction raised around $2.4 million, with the highest bid of $110,000 bet by Sutherland.

With oil prices still low in 2017, resulting in less active oil company bidders than in the past, the slight rise in last year’s earnings from the $2.3 million raised in 2016 was surprising to many.

Kurt Bensmiller, winner of three Calgary Stampede Rangeland Derby Championships in just four years, had his most successful season last year.

Bensmiller said he is optimistic in predicting the success of this year’s auction.

“I think there’s an outside chance of raising more than last year,” Bensmiller said. “As long as the drivers and Calgary Stampede have been hitting the pavement hard enough to bring back all the sponsors that have been in the past and some potential new sponsors, as well.

“Coming into this year’s sale I’m still a little nervous because it doesn’t seem to matter how many times you meet, call, or email a company—it only matters that when the time comes, they raise their hand to bid.”

A total of 36 chuckwagon drivers will take the Stampede’s Boyce Theatre stage one-by-one in July, giving the highest bidders a chance to pair with the driver of their choice and advertise on his wagon canvas for the full 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.

Bidders also get to spend some time in the chuckwagon barn area behind the scenes, where all the action happens.

Proceeds from the auction will help to support drivers in caring for their horses throughout the racing season. More than 175,000 people will be watching the race live, as well as millions of television viewers across the country.

“Buying a tarp is great exposure, as well as a great way to entertain clients,” Bensmiller said. “The money we make here will directly go back to looking after the horses.

“They are our lives for 365 days a year and are the real stars of the show.”

The 2018 Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction, presented by GMC, takes place Thursday night at 5 p.m. in the Boyce Theatre at Stampede Park. We’ll have highlights on Global News at 5 and Global News at 6.