March 19, 2018 9:45 am

Peterborough man charged with pulling a knife on a nightclub staff member

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
One man was charged after brandishing a knife at a George St. nightclub staff member on Saturday night.

Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces charges after police say a worker at a nightclub was threatened with a knife Saturday night.

Police say just after 9 p.m., a staff member at a George St. nightclub approached a man who was reportedly soliciting patrons for money in front of the bar.

“When the accused was asked to leave the area it was reported that the accused brandished a knife and threatened the staff member,” police stated.

Officers were called and located and arrested a suspect in the area of Charlotte Street.

Charles William Polson, 21, of Murray Street, is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and two counts each of failing to comply with a probation order and with a recognizance.

Police say he was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on March 18.

